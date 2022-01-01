Imhoff Award Holder Publicity Report

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With great honor Signet Chapter #55 of North Platte, Nebraska presented their first Imhoff award to Norma Kasson. The Imhoff award is an emblem of service and an honored badge of a Nebraska Eastern Star, representing many years of service. The award was presented to her December 30, 2021 at her residence in the form of a certificate, pin, and letter of recognition. Presenting officers were Robin Brown, treasurer; Vernita Ridinger, organist; and Colleen O’Shaughnessy, Secretary.

Norma joined Eastern Star April 15, 1950 into Valley Chapter #221 Wilsonville NE; demitted on September 1, 1970 from #221; then affiliated on October 9, 1970 into Eureka Chapter #86 McCook NE; and affiliated on February 8, 2007 into Signet Chapter #55 North Platte NE; a plural member. Norma received her 50-year membership pin in April of 2000 at Eureka Chapter #86 McCook NE. Norma’s Husband, Patrick, is the Jorden medal holder for Platte Valley Blue Lodge #32. Both have given 71 years of service.

The Grand Chapter created the Imhoff Award. This award recognizes Sister Imhoff’s outstanding Eastern Star achievements and will perpetuate her memory. This award is to be given to the Eastern Star member in good standing with the longest period of membership in each Chapter in Nebraska.

Mary E. Imhoff was the First Worthy Grand Matron of the Grand Chapter of Nebraska. She served in 1875-1876 as Worthy Grand Matron. Sister Imhoff was initiated into Eastern Star in February 1874 by Mr. Thompson of Chicago following his lecture on “The Work of Masonry and The Eastern Star” given in the old Academy of Music, an upstairs hall on “O” Street between 11th and 12th in Lincoln.

