Advertisement

Imhoff Award Holder Publicity Report

Press Release
Norma Kasson
Norma Kasson(Courtesy Photo)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With great honor Signet Chapter #55 of North Platte, Nebraska presented their first Imhoff award to Norma Kasson. The Imhoff award is an emblem of service and an honored badge of a Nebraska Eastern Star, representing many years of service. The award was presented to her December 30, 2021 at her residence in the form of a certificate, pin, and letter of recognition. Presenting officers were Robin Brown, treasurer; Vernita Ridinger, organist; and Colleen O’Shaughnessy, Secretary.

Norma joined Eastern Star April 15, 1950 into Valley Chapter #221 Wilsonville NE; demitted on September 1, 1970 from #221; then affiliated on October 9, 1970 into Eureka Chapter #86 McCook NE; and affiliated on February 8, 2007 into Signet Chapter #55 North Platte NE; a plural member. Norma received her 50-year membership pin in April of 2000 at Eureka Chapter #86 McCook NE. Norma’s Husband, Patrick, is the Jorden medal holder for Platte Valley Blue Lodge #32. Both have given 71 years of service.

The Grand Chapter created the Imhoff Award. This award recognizes Sister Imhoff’s outstanding Eastern Star achievements and will perpetuate her memory. This award is to be given to the Eastern Star member in good standing with the longest period of membership in each Chapter in Nebraska.

Mary E. Imhoff was the First Worthy Grand Matron of the Grand Chapter of Nebraska. She served in 1875-1876 as Worthy Grand Matron. Sister Imhoff was initiated into Eastern Star in February 1874 by Mr. Thompson of Chicago following his lecture on “The Work of Masonry and The Eastern Star” given in the old Academy of Music, an upstairs hall on “O” Street between 11th and 12th in Lincoln.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
High speed chase on Highway 83
Firefighters spray water on a structure fire as a wildfire burns, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in...
Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes, force evacuations
With the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013...
Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill
Helping the family of the 24-year old Laramie Fowler, who lost his life on Christmas Day in a...
24-year old Stapleton graduate dies on Christmas Day in hit and run
Wind Chill Watch issued for portions of the area for the day on Friday into Saturday
Weather Alert Day Friday & Saturday: Frigid Temperatures and Snow

Latest News

KNOP SNOWFALL POTENTIAL 12-30-2021
Weather Alert Day for Cold and Snow Friday night into Saturday morning
Donations being accepted to help with Colorado wildfire relief.
Packing semi trailer with donations for Colorado
Josh the Otter License Plates hitting the road in 2022
Josh the Otter license plates hitting the road in 2022
Generic image of snow.
NDOT and NSP caution drivers as latest storm impacts state