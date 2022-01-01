Advertisement

Nebraska City Police investigate potential homicide

(Live 5/File)
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska City police are investigating a shooting in the waning hours of 2021 as a potential homicide.

A press release says police responded to the 700 block of 11th Corso on a report of a shooting. A 21-year-old man was dead inside an apartment and the suspect was said to have fled the scene.

A short time later, a 22-year-old Nebraska City man was located about three blocks away and was taken into custody. The suspected weapon was also located at that time.

The suspect was taken to the Otoe County Detention Center for suspicion of second degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Police Cpt. Lonnie Neeman said the Otoe County Attorney’s Office will likely decide on charges Monday. He said the two men knew each other for years, but did not speak on the issue of possible motives.

