Advertisement

Nebraska seeking judgment against Oath Keepers militia group

(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska is seeking to collect $9,300 from the Oath Keepers militia group for not providing workers’ compensation insurance for an employee in the state.

In May, Workers’ Compensation Court Judge Dirk Block said the Oath Keepers and its president did not provide proof of workers’ compensation insurance for the group’s only employee in Nebraska after the insurance was canceled July 24, 2019.

The state attorney general’s office registered that judgment this week in Lancaster County District Court. Nearly 20 members of Oath Keepers are charged with participating in the Jan. 6 riot in Washington D.C.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
Firefighters spray water on a structure fire as a wildfire burns, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in...
Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes, force evacuations
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
High speed chase on Highway 83
Forecasted snowfall amounts for the region Friday evening through Saturday afternoon
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Winter Weather Advisory and Wind Chill Advisory
Generic image of snow.
NDOT and NSP caution drivers as latest storm impacts state

Latest News

FILE - In this May 5, 2019 file photo, Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway,...
Buffett rejects Bernie Sanders’ call to intervene in strike
Norma Kasson
Imhoff Award Holder Publicity Report
KNOP SNOWFALL POTENTIAL 12-30-2021
Weather Alert Day for Cold and Snow Friday night into Saturday morning
Donations being accepted to help with Colorado wildfire relief.
Packing semi trailer with donations for Colorado