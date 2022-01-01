Advertisement

Packing semi trailer with donations for Colorado

Wildfire relief, Door Dash Drive on Sunday by Civil Air Patrol
Donations being accepted to help with Colorado wildfire relief.
Donations being accepted to help with Colorado wildfire relief.(Courtesy Photo)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Two 53-foot semi-trailers are parked at the north parking lot at Bomgaars in North Platte. Volunteers are loading the trailers, lent for the cause by Stapleton Fire Chief Frank Kramer, with donations to help with the wildfire relief effort in Colorado.

Items needed are water, blankets, nonperishable food, large trash bags, shovels, work gloves, coats, gloves, hats, baby items, pet food and supplies, hand warmers/foot warmers, flashlights, large baggies, paper goods, hygiene products, and monetary donations.

Char Swalberg is the contact person if you need more information. She can be reached at 308-520-9516.

The Civil Air Patrol (CAP), Lee Bird Squadron in North Platte is assisting with loading donations. On Sunday they are preforming a “door dash” donation drive. Members of CAP will come to you and pick up items from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Just email 308cap@gmail.com to be involved.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
High speed chase on Highway 83
Firefighters spray water on a structure fire as a wildfire burns, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in...
Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes, force evacuations
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
Helping the family of the 24-year old Laramie Fowler, who lost his life on Christmas Day in a...
24-year old Stapleton graduate dies on Christmas Day in hit and run
With the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013...
Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill

Latest News

KNOP SNOWFALL POTENTIAL 12-30-2021
Weather Alert Day for Cold and Snow Friday night into Saturday morning
Josh the Otter License Plates hitting the road in 2022
Josh the Otter license plates hitting the road in 2022
Generic image of snow.
NDOT and NSP caution drivers as latest storm impacts state
Forecasted snowfall amounts for the region Friday evening through Saturday afternoon
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Winter Weather Advisory and Wind Chill Advisory