Packing semi trailer with donations for Colorado

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Two 53-foot semi-trailers are parked at the north parking lot at Bomgaars in North Platte. Volunteers are loading the trailers, lent for the cause by Stapleton Fire Chief Frank Kramer, with donations to help with the wildfire relief effort in Colorado.

Items needed are water, blankets, nonperishable food, large trash bags, shovels, work gloves, coats, gloves, hats, baby items, pet food and supplies, hand warmers/foot warmers, flashlights, large baggies, paper goods, hygiene products, and monetary donations.

Char Swalberg is the contact person if you need more information. She can be reached at 308-520-9516.

The Civil Air Patrol (CAP), Lee Bird Squadron in North Platte is assisting with loading donations. On Sunday they are preforming a “door dash” donation drive. Members of CAP will come to you and pick up items from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Just email 308cap@gmail.com to be involved.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.