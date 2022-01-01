Three people sent to hospital in critical condition after fire in south Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire Saturday morning.

It’s reported two juveniles and an adult in critical condition were taken to Nebraska Medical Center after crews responded to a fire near South 29th Street. They were found in the apartment and were rescued by fire crews according to the release.

When arriving at the scene crews saw light smoke and they confirmed a working fire when having to force themselves into the apartment.

The fire was put out in under 20 minutes and there’s no reported injuries to the firefighters.

