Wind Chill Advisory overnight Saturday with a warm up for the day Sunday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-After experiencing a winter storm overnight Friday, the area is still dealing with the aftermath, which includes harsh wind chills. The majority of the region is still under a Wind Chill Advisory until 9 a.m. CST Sunday. Meaning wind chills of negative 10s to 20s are possible overnight Saturday.

Currently, temperatures stand in the single digits with it feeling like we are in the negative single digits with a north wind speeds of 5 to 15 mph.

During the overnight hours Saturday, temperatures are going to drop into the negative single digits with wind speeds of 5 to 15 mph and clear to partly cloudy conditions.

During the day on Sunday, temperatures rebound significiantly into the mid 30s to low 40s areawide with sunny and pleasant conditions. The reasoning why this is happening is because of an area of high pressure moving towards the east. This is going to help temperatures climb above average Monday into Tuesday. Another system is being monitored for the day Wednesday for another round of snow and brutal temperatures. We will keep you posted on the developments of this storm.

