Advertisement

Kentucky storm brings flooding, lost power, possible tornado

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency after a powerful powerful storm...
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency after a powerful powerful storm caused flash floods, power outages and property damage, including from a possible tornado, on Saturday.(WSMV via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency after a powerful powerful storm caused flash floods, power outages and property damage, including from a possible tornado, on Saturday.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or deaths.

The storm comes just three weeks after deadly tornadoes killed 77 in Kentucky.

In Hopkinsville on Saturday, several downtown businesses were damaged by a possible tornado.

Another possible tornado touchdown occurred in Taylor County, where several homes were damaged.

As of Saturday night, much of Kentucky and West Virginia were under a flood warning and portions of Kentucky,

Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama were under a tornado watch.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
Firefighters spray water on a structure fire as a wildfire burns, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in...
Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes, force evacuations
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
High speed chase on Highway 83
Forecasted snowfall amounts for the region Friday evening through Saturday afternoon
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Winter Weather Advisory and Wind Chill Advisory
Generic image of snow.
NDOT and NSP caution drivers as latest storm impacts state

Latest News

Jessica Andrijauskas, from Buenos Aires, rests her head on her luggage as she awaits the...
New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers
A woman cries as he sees the burned remains of a home destroyed by the Marshall Wildfire in...
Officials: Nearly 1K homes destroyed in Colorado wildfire
Nebraska City Police investigate potential homicide
Wind chill advisory in effect for majority of the area
Wind Chill Advisory overnight Saturday with a warm up for the day Sunday