NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Great Plains Health is announcing the New Year’s Baby for 2022.

Maliyah Rayne Montoya made her big arrival midmorning on Jan. 1, 2022 to mother Amanda Delaney and father Samuel Montoya.

New Year's Baby 2022 (Courtesy Photo)

Maliyah arrived ahead of her due date of Jan. 5. Maliyah weighs five pounds, 13 ounces. She joins big brother Asher.

New Year's Baby 2022 (Courtesy Photo)

Maliyah’s mother says that many of the women in her family have given birth to boys, so she is excited to have a little girl join the crew. Congratulations to the family!

New Year's Baby 2022 (Courtesy Photo)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.