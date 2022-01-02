Advertisement

New Year’s Baby 2022

Great Plains Health’s Baby New Year
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Great Plains Health is announcing the New Year’s Baby for 2022.

Maliyah Rayne Montoya made her big arrival midmorning on Jan. 1, 2022 to mother Amanda Delaney and father Samuel Montoya.

New Year's Baby 2022
New Year's Baby 2022(Courtesy Photo)

Maliyah arrived ahead of her due date of Jan. 5. Maliyah weighs five pounds, 13 ounces. She joins big brother Asher.

New Year's Baby 2022
New Year's Baby 2022(Courtesy Photo)

Maliyah’s mother says that many of the women in her family have given birth to boys, so she is excited to have a little girl join the crew. Congratulations to the family!

New Year's Baby 2022
New Year's Baby 2022(Courtesy Photo)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
Firefighters spray water on a structure fire as a wildfire burns, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in...
Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes, force evacuations
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
High speed chase on Highway 83
Nebraska City Police investigate potential homicide
Forecasted snowfall amounts for the region Friday evening through Saturday afternoon
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Winter Weather Advisory and Wind Chill Advisory

Latest News

Nebraska City Police investigate potential homicide
Wind chill advisory in effect for majority of the area
Wind Chill Advisory overnight Saturday with a warm up for the day Sunday
FILE - In this May 5, 2019 file photo, Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway,...
Buffett rejects Bernie Sanders’ call to intervene in strike
Nebraska seeking judgment against Oath Keepers militia group