Ord settles with man it tried to stop from writing letters

Gavel
Gavel(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ORD, Neb. (AP) — A central Nebraska town is settling a lawsuit with a man it tried to stop from writing letters and emails to city officials and the police department.

The city sued Guy Brock in 2020 seeking to stop him from writing to the city or police, saying the communications had become harassing and burdensome. After the city lost the lawsuit, Brock sued for attorneys’ fees and punitive damages.

At a hearing in December, Brock and a representative for the town’s insurance carrier said they had reached a $16,000 settlement to dismiss the case. Ord is a town of 2,300 people about 60 miles northwest of Grand Island.

