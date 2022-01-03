Discussing setting salaries for elected officials

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lincoln County Commissioners are tasked with setting the salaries for elected officials for the term beginning in January 2023 and concluding in January 2027. In the discussion, Lincoln County Commissioner Joseph Woodruff shared the importance of reflecting job quality while being “fiscally conservative and compensating workers properly.”

“We don’t want to be excessively paid. We want the change to be fair and reasonable. We aren’t trying to break the county’s budget or be a detriment to the taxpayers,” said Julie Stenger, Lincoln County Assessor. “We do work extremely hard and some of our positions require continuing education classes.”

Salary adjustments based on the cost of living are included in the discussions. Balancing the future cost of living and base salaries could create excessive pay situations leading to salaries being reduced in the future. The Lincoln County Commissioners want to give appropriate increases. Any raises have to be outlined in the resolution.

“We just went before the commissioners asking for them to consider a fair salary for the next four years,” said Stenger.

The Lincoln County Commissioners want transparency in the process as they calculate percent increases. Historically, the position of the salaries is in a place where elected officials could receive more.

“The National Association of Counties has a salary study out which recommends salaries based on counties sizes and population in the state of Nebraska,” said Stenger. “We hope the Lincoln County Commissioners can come between the salaries range based on a county of our size, so we can keep the quality of staff that we currently have. We have good people and we wish to keep them in these positions.”

The Lincoln County Commissioners have until Jan. 15 to finalize a resolution setting the salaries for elected officials that is favorable for employees and the county budget.

