Fortenberry’s motions to have case dismissed are denied

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s requests for his case to be dismissed have been denied.

Fortenberry is accused of concealing campaign finance information and making false statements to federal authorities after he allegedly accepted illegal campaign funds during a California campaign event and lied about the activity to a federal investigator.

Fortenberry’s attorneys had filed four motions to dismiss, and one motion to disqualify one of the prosecution’s attorneys. All five motions were dismissed by a federal judge.

In one of the motions to dismiss, Fortenberry’s lawyers said the trial should not take place in California since the alleged offense didn’t take place there. In his decision, the judge denied that motion, saying, in part, “because Defendant’s allegedly false statements were directed at federal investigative efforts occurring in this district, the Court finds that venue is proper in the Central District of California.”

Fortenberry is scheduled to go to trial in February. He is Nebraska’s longest-serving congressman and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

