Milder and mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday with gusty winds possible for the western parts of the region Tuesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- After a extremely cold weekend, Monday morning temperatures are on the rise, but still cold with temperatures in the upper single digits to lower 20s, with winds of 5 to 15 mph.

Cold temperatures to start the workweek (Andre Brooks)

During the day on Monday, tempertaures will climb in the upper 40s to low 50s with sunny to partly cloudy conditions and with winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph out of the south and west.

Mostly sunny conditions prevail for the region Monday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Tuesday, the milder air will continue and the conditions will remain calm for the most part exception with some strong gusty winds for the western portions of the area. An area of high pressure will continue to move south and east from the area, increasing the winds significiantly in some spots, and keeping the temperatures mild. A High Wind Watch is in effect for the day Tuesday from 7 a.m. MST until 5 p.m. MST. Winds of 25 to 35 mph are possible with gusts upwards to 50 to 60 mph. Highs on the day Tuesday will be in the mid 40s to low 50s with sunny to partly cloudy conditions.

A High wind watch is in effect for western portions of Greater Nebraska (Andre Brooks)

During the evening on Tuesday into Wednesday, a cold front will be moving through the area, ushering in the return of frigid temperatures. Also with that, a good snow event could be on the table for the day on Wednesday with a secondary area of low pressure forming behind it. Highs are not expected to get above the 10s and 20s for the day Wednesday. We will keep you posted on all changes for Wednesday’s event in regards of accumulations and timing.

Cold front to move through the area Tuesday night into Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

