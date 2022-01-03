Advertisement

Vet-olution: Veterans supporting veterans

Scared Oath
By Marresa Burke
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -New Year’s celebrations highlight new beginnings, new experiences and new friendships. On Sunday, a local veteran organization brought in 2022 by hosting a dinner for veterans in the community.

“With everything that has happened in the last year with Afghanistan, veteran suicide numbers have jumped,” said Sacred Oath founder Alicia Small. “We aren’t licensed counselors, but we are always available. We host events like this so veterans can connect and build life-long friendships.”

The U.S Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) released their 2021 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report. According to the report, over the past few years, the number of veteran suicides is decreasing. There were 399 fewer veteran suicides in 2019 than in 2018.

Previous reports and data outline that each day 22 veterans commit suicide. The report released by the VA in September of 2021 indicates that the number has decreased. In 2019, the average number of veteran suicides per day was around 17.

“Those people who become a statistic feel like they cannot turn to anyone,” said Small. “We want to let people know we are here, and we care. Who is better fit to help other veterans than other veterans?”

Sacred Oath is an organization that focuses on providing a space for veterans to connect with other veterans and the community. Veterans who attended Vet-olution received gift bags with information packets from the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Buddy Check and Vets for Warriors program. Veterans also received resources on suicide prevention.

