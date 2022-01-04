Lady Knights fall at home to Saint Mary’s

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For their first game of the new year the 3-5 Sandhills/Thedford Knights welcome the 6-2 Saint Mary’s Cardinals to Dunning for a Monday Night match up. The Knights come into this match up looking to snap their five game losing streak while the Cardinals are on a three game win streak.

Nearing the end of the second period the Cardinals lead the Knights 22-14. But then, Junior Tenley Rasmussen finds Senior Cylee Jameson outside the paint and she’ll hit a three to help try and close the deficit before half. The Knights will enter the half down 24-16.

Before the half Jameson finds Karley Haake who takes it to the hoop to tack on two more for the Knights before the half.

Into the second half Brea Branic drives the basket and gets the shot making it 30-20 Cardinals.

Then it’s Taylor Weber this time who finds Branic and it’s the same result by the Senior.

The Lady Knights will fall tonight at home to the Saint Mary’s Cardinals 58-27. The Knights will fall to 3-6 on the season and will be back in action at home against South Loup Thursday January 6th.

