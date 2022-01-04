Advertisement

Nebraska traffic fatalities down for 2nd straight year

Nebraska State Patrol cruiser
Nebraska State Patrol cruiser
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Department of Transportation and Nebraska State Patrol are encouraging Nebraskans to make safe driving a resolution for 2022. This follows a positive trend on Nebraska roadways in 2021, which recorded the fewest roadway fatalities in five years.

There were 220 fatalities on Nebraska roads in 2021, a 5% reduction from the total of 233 in 2020. Last year marks the second consecutive yearly reduction in traffic fatalities across the state, down 11% from the total of 248 in 2019.

2021 2020 2019
220 fatalities233 fatalities 248 fatalities

“This is promising news to have, indicating that Nebraskans are continuing to make safer choices while driving. Let’s continue this positive trend and see more lives spared on our roads,” said John Selmer, Director of NDOT.

To keep the trend moving in the positive direction, NSP and NDOT encourage all motorists to follow traffic safety laws, put the phone down while driving, always drive sober, and always wear a seat belt.

“Our goal will always be to move toward zero fatalities, but this positive trend is encouraging,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “It’s impossible to attribute the reduction to one factor, but safe driving of those who share our roadways will always have the biggest impact.”

As the winter weather season continues, all motorists are encouraged to practice safe winter driving. Always check conditions with Nebraska 511 before attempting to travel in winter weather, keep updated on the forecast for your destination and route, and always drive appropriately for the conditions.

Any motorists in need of help can call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55 or 800-525-5555.

