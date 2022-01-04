Winter Storm Watches and High Wind Warnings in effect for portions of the area; Mild and mostly sunny Tuesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-During the morning on Tuesday, the temperatures were in the 20s to the 40s with clear to partly cloudy conditions. Winds were out of the south and west about 10 to 35 mph, with gusts upwards to 35 to 45 mph in our western regions.

Cool and breezy temperatures to start the day Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

A High Wind Warning is effect for the western portions of the area during the day Tuesday through 5 p.m. MST. This means winds of 30 to 40 mph are likely with gusts upwards to 50 to 60 mph.

High wind warning in effect for portions of the region (Andre Brooks)

During the day Tuesday, temperatures are going to be on the increase with highs in the upper 30s to low 50s with mostly sunny conditions. Winds will continue to increase throughout the day. See the High Wind Warning for more information. The reason behind both of these is because of an area of high pressure moving towards the south and east, ushering in warmer and breezy conditions.

Mild conditions to prevail during the day Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

This warm spell won’t last long though. Overnight Tuesday, temperatures will be dropping into the single digits and 10s because of a strong cold front. This cold front and another area of low pressure will help develop a snow band over the area Wednesday. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the interstate 80 corridor and western portions of Greater Nebraska for the day Wednesday. This means 4-6 to 6-10 inches of snow possible with locally higher amounts in heavier snow regions. Temperatures will not get out of the 10s on Wednesday.

A Winter Storm Watch in effect for portions of the region (Andre Brooks)

