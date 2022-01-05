Donation drive for CO wildfire victims going strong, volunteers needed

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - As recovery efforts from the fires in Colorado continue, donation efforts to help families impacted by those fires are going strong locally.

The donation drive which is a collaboration between the Civil Air Patrol has entered its fifth day. The Civil Air Patrol is also challenging the general aviation community to step up.

“If you know a pilot, hand the donations off to them and see if they are willing to make that $100 hamburger run that the general aviation know about,” said Dean Dike, Civil Air Patrol Commander Lee Bird Squadron. “Fly out to North Platte, grab a bite and drop off those blankets and goods that you might fly in with and then make your return trip home.”

Aside from needing volunteers to help man the trailer, there are currently donations waiting to be picked up in Indiana and Hyannis.

“We have many, many pallets of items for disaster relief that were donated to us through a non-profit organization that I have a friend with but they are Indiana Fuel assistance is available, but it’s just been really challenging to find somebody to run out there and pick that up,” said donation drive coordinator Char Merrill Swalberg.

The plan is to deliver the donations on Jan. 10.

If you would like to help, contact Swalberg at 308-520-9516.

