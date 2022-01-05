Advertisement

Medicine Valley defeats Wallace at home

Medicine Valley vs. Wallace Boy’s Basketball
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 7-1 Medicine Valley Raiders welcome the 4-2 Wallace Wildcats to town for a Tuesday Night match up. The Raider came into the game hoping to keep things rolling with their four game win streak. The Wildcats however, were looking to get back on the right track after suffering a loss to Hyannis in their last game.

At the end of the first period the Raiders lead the Wildcats 13-9. But the Wildcats were looking to close that deficit before the half.

In the second period Wallace’s Camden McConnell has the ball but will lose it and it’s recovered by Medicine Valley’s Hayden Kramer. Kramer takes it all the way to the hoop for the Raider to increase their lead.

The Wildcats respond when Matt Lungrin finds Alec Messersmith. Messersmith drives the basket and is able to add two points to the board for Wallace.

Right before the half Wallace’s McConnell hit’s a three to help try and help close the gap before the half. The Raiders would ultimately go into the half up 30-21.

After the break we’ll see Hayden Kramer pass to Sebastian Kramer and he will hit a three for the Raiders to help increase their lead.

Medicine Valley holds strong throughout the game never giving up the lead. They will take the win at home 58-37 over the Wildcats.

The Raiders will improve to 8-1 on the season while Wallace will fall to 4-3. Medicine Valley will be back in action Friday December 7th on the road in Arapahoe. Wallace will return to action at home Friday December 7th against Arthur County.

