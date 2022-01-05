North Platte Public Schools cancels after-school activities

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Public Schools has cancelled all after-school activities, programs and events for Wednesday due to weather conditions.

Activities, programs, or events include and are not limited to academic or athletic practices, Kids Klub, walking clubs, or events hosted at any NPPS location.

The school district said they will make a decision regarding classes for Thursday by 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“We will continue to monitor weather conditions and decide if we will have school, programs, activities, and events for Thursday, January 6, 2022, by 2:30 this afternoon.”

