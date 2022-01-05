Advertisement

North Platte Public Schools cancels after-school activities

(Beatriz Reyna)
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Public Schools has cancelled all after-school activities, programs and events for Wednesday due to weather conditions.

Activities, programs, or events include and are not limited to academic or athletic practices, Kids Klub, walking clubs, or events hosted at any NPPS location.

The school district said they will make a decision regarding classes for Thursday by 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

See full list of closings here.

