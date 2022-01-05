UTV use within city limits passes first reading

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Utility-type vehicles could soon be allowed on city streets.

The North Platte City Council gave the first-round of approval Tuesday. If approved, the ordinance would allow the use of UTV’s between sunrise and sunset with some restrictions.

The ordinance excludes ATV’s, golf carts, low speed vehicles, and they cannot be used on state highways.

UTV use on city streets is only allowed after being inspected and obtaining proper registration from the North Platte Police Division.

Vehicles allowed will need to meet specific equipment requirements, and be operated according to current laws and several new guidelines that are from both state law and city ordinance.

The equipment requirements include:

* Proof of ownership.

* Verify VIN

* Must be eighteen (18) years of age or older.

* Forest Service approved spark arrester.

* Adequate muffler without modifications.

* Equip the exhaust system with a cutout or bypass, or similar device.

* Working brakes.

* Operational headlight, taillight, brake light, and turn signals.

* Bicycle safety flag mounted 5 feet above ground attached to the rear of the vehicle.

* Liability Insurance.

* Factory safety equipment, i.e. seatbelts, must be intact.

Anyone wanting to register a UTV will need to bring the vehicle to the police station, where it will be inspected for the above-listed items.

Two more readings are needed to finalize the ordinance.

