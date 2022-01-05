Advertisement

UTV use within city limits passes first reading

Utility-type vehicles could soon be allowed on city streets, if the city council gives the...
Utility-type vehicles could soon be allowed on city streets, if the city council gives the final approval.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Utility-type vehicles could soon be allowed on city streets.

The North Platte City Council gave the first-round of approval Tuesday. If approved, the ordinance would allow the use of UTV’s between sunrise and sunset with some restrictions.

The ordinance excludes ATV’s, golf carts, low speed vehicles, and they cannot be used on state highways.

UTV use on city streets is only allowed after being inspected and obtaining proper registration from the North Platte Police Division.

Vehicles allowed will need to meet specific equipment requirements, and be operated according to current laws and several new guidelines that are from both state law and city ordinance.

The equipment requirements include:

* Proof of ownership.

* Verify VIN

* Must be eighteen (18) years of age or older.

* Forest Service approved spark arrester.

* Adequate muffler without modifications.

* Equip the exhaust system with a cutout or bypass, or similar device.

* Working brakes.

* Operational headlight, taillight, brake light, and turn signals.

* Bicycle safety flag mounted 5 feet above ground attached to the rear of the vehicle.

* Liability Insurance.

* Factory safety equipment, i.e. seatbelts, must be intact.

Anyone wanting to register a UTV will need to bring the vehicle to the police station, where it will be inspected for the above-listed items.

Two more readings are needed to finalize the ordinance.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Several missing teen girls were rescued and 30 people were arrested during a fall operation led...
Several teen girls rescued, 30 arrested in multi-month U.S. Marshals operation
January 6 is El Día de Los Reyes Magos or Three Kings' Day and is celebrated by Christians...
Celebrate Three Kings’ Day with a Rosca de Reyes
NSP investigating fatal shooting in Kimball
A Winter Storm Watch in effect for portions of the region
Winter Storm Watches and High Wind Warnings in effect for portions of the area; Mild and mostly sunny Tuesday

Latest News

Winter Weather Alerts that are currently in effect
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Snow and Frigid Temperatures
KNOP FORECAST MAP 1-4-2022
Weather Alert Day Wednesday for cold and snow
2019 Novel Coronavirus illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
DHHS: Omicron variant confirmed in 52% of Nebraska’s recent COVID-19 cases
Donations for Colorado wildfire victims are going strong, but volunteers and drivers are still...
Donation drive for CO wildfire victims going strong, volunteers needed