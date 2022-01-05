WEATHER ALERT DAY: Snow and Frigid Temperatures

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- We are in Weather Alert Day for our Wednesday and Thursday, because of the snow and frigid temperatures coming into Greater Nebraska. Let’s start off of what’s going on with the radar. There is a snow band developing from Scottsbluff to Curtis, and some snow is already starting to be heavy in places like Sidney and Kimball.

A snow band is developing across portions of Greater Nebraska (Andre Brooks)

A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of the area, mainly along and southwest of the interstate 80 corridor and this remains in effect until 6 a.m. CST. In the warning regions(pink-shaded), snowfall could be around 2 to 9 inches with locally higher amounts, and in the advisory regions(purple- shaded), could see 1 to 5 inches of snow with locally higher amounts. Both regions could see snow white out conditions and blowing snow throughout the afternoon. Peak impact times for western portions of the area are from this morning into the mid afternoon hours, and for the eastern regions between 11 a.m. CST through the late evening hours.

Winter Weather Alerts that are currently in effect (Andre Brooks)

Snowfall forecasts for Greater Nebraska (Andre Brooks)

During this period, there is also the threat of harsh temperatues and wind chills. Temperatures during Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will only be in the single digits to the low 20s. A Wind Chill Advisory and Warning are in effect through late Thursday morning. Wind chills in the warning areas(dark blue-shaded) could see wind chills in the -20s to -30s and in the advisory areas(light blue-shaded) could see wind chills in the -10s to -20s. Wear protective clothing when outdoors and stay indoors as much as possible.

Wind Chill Alerts issued for portions of Greater Nebraska (Andre Brooks)

