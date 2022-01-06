Cold and cloudy conditions for the day Thursday, warming up for the day Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -During the morning Thursday, temperatures were in the negative single digits to the -10s with clear to mostly cloudy conditions. Winds were breezy out of the north about 5 to 15 mph, making the wind chills feel like they are in the -10s to -30s.

Frigid temperatures to start the day Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

A Wind Chill Advisory and Warning are still in effect until 12 p.m. CST, meaning wind chills should remain in the -10s to the -30s throughout the morning Thursday.

Wind Chill Alerts in effect for our area (Andre Brooks)

Temperatures throughout the day will not get too much warmer with temperatures remaining in the upper single digits to 10s with mostly cloudy to cloudy conditions. A slight chance of snow is possible into the evening hours.

Overcast skies to remain throughout the day Thursday with cold conditions (Andre Brooks)

During the day on Friday, due to warm front moving through the area, temperatures will rebound quickly to the low to mid 30s with sunny to mostly sunny conditions.

Above average conditions moving into the area Friday with nice conditions (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.