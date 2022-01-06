Advertisement

Cold and cloudy conditions for the day Thursday, warming up for the day Friday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:32 AM CST
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -During the morning Thursday, temperatures were in the negative single digits to the -10s with clear to mostly cloudy conditions. Winds were breezy out of the north about 5 to 15 mph, making the wind chills feel like they are in the -10s to -30s.

A Wind Chill Advisory and Warning are still in effect until 12 p.m. CST, meaning wind chills should remain in the -10s to the -30s throughout the morning Thursday.

Temperatures throughout the day will not get too much warmer with temperatures remaining in the upper single digits to 10s with mostly cloudy to cloudy conditions. A slight chance of snow is possible into the evening hours.

During the day on Friday, due to warm front moving through the area, temperatures will rebound quickly to the low to mid 30s with sunny to mostly sunny conditions.

