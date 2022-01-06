Advertisement

Kidnapping suspect on the run after escaping from Texas hospital

Casey Phillips, 25, is wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies in connection with a...
Casey Phillips, 25, is wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies in connection with a shooting, carjacking, stabbing and allegedly escaped from a Waco hospital.(Law enforcement provided photo)
By Amanda Alvarado and Rissa Shaw
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Casey Phillips, 25, is wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies in connection with a shooting, carjacking, stabbing and kidnapping in Texas.

He escaped from a hospital earlier this week in Waco, Texas, KWTX reported.

Phillips currently has five warrants out of Itasca, Texas for aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, assault and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and additional warrants out of Burleson, Texas.

According to police, Phillips was involved in a road rage incident on Monday where a window was shot out.

Police say he abandoned a vehicle and walked to a nearby semitruck parked on the side of the road and busted out the window. Later, he walked to a nearby Sonic where he assaulted and kidnapped a mother and her teenager daughter as they were in the drive-thru line.

“He tried stabbing the teen in the chest, but it caught her hand, Then, he pushed them into the passenger seat and took off, kidnapping them,” Itasca police department Lt. William T. Fausnacht said. “They got away. The daughter jumped out and the mom fell out.”

Fausnacht says Phillips wrecked on U.S. 67E and was injured.

Phillips was taken to Baylor Scott & White - Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco, Texas, however, he escaped before police could get there.

“He was so banged up, we thought he would be hospitalized for a couple of days at least, but he left the hospital with broken bones, legs and a head injury,” Fausnacht said. “The hospital didn’t have the authority to keep him. He left within 15 minutes.”

The Texas Rangers and U.S. Marshals are actively looking for him.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact 911 immediately.

Authorities say Phillips is dangerous, likely armed, and needs medical attention.

The mother and daughter who were kidnapped are home. The daughter is recovering from her injuries.

“The girl was treated. She had a bad laceration, but she is home and safe,” Fausnacht said.

