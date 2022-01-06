Lottery fever hitting North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Ahead of Wednesday’s Powerball lottery drawing, the people of North Platte flocked to convenience stores for a chance at winning the now $630 million dollar jackpot.

Multiple Kwik Stops tell News 2 that they have seen a high number of sales in recent days. The current jackpot is the 7th-highest in Powerball history and many people are looking for a piece of the grand prize.

“Higher numbers in each purchase. A person will come in and spend up to $300-400 just for themselves in the lottery instead of let me get a quick pick here and there. They buy a lot in bulk. The highest I’ve seen is $500. Other than the snow, its been pretty busy. They’re coming in buying them. They’re buying them a lot.”

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday just before 10 p.m. Central Time.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.