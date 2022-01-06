Advertisement

Lottery fever hitting North Platte

The jackpot stands at $630 million, the game’s seventh largest, with a lump-sum cash value of...
The jackpot stands at $630 million, the game’s seventh largest, with a lump-sum cash value of $448.4 million, Powerball announced.(Colton Emswiler)
By Colton Emswiler
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Ahead of Wednesday’s Powerball lottery drawing, the people of North Platte flocked to convenience stores for a chance at winning the now $630 million dollar jackpot.

Multiple Kwik Stops tell News 2 that they have seen a high number of sales in recent days. The current jackpot is the 7th-highest in Powerball history and many people are looking for a piece of the grand prize.

“Higher numbers in each purchase. A person will come in and spend up to $300-400 just for themselves in the lottery instead of let me get a quick pick here and there. They buy a lot in bulk. The highest I’ve seen is $500. Other than the snow, its been pretty busy. They’re coming in buying them. They’re buying them a lot.”

Mike Cook, Kwik Stop, 9th and Jeffers

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday just before 10 p.m. Central Time.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

January 6 is El Día de Los Reyes Magos or Three Kings' Day and is celebrated by Christians...
Celebrate Three Kings’ Day with a Rosca de Reyes
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Several missing teen girls were rescued and 30 people were arrested during a fall operation led...
Several teen girls rescued, 30 arrested in multi-month U.S. Marshals operation
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say
NSP investigating fatal shooting in Kimball

Latest News

KNOP SNOWFALL POTENTIAL 1-5-2022
Weather Alert Day through Thursday morning for snow and frigid wind chills
The first snow storm of the year arrived in Greater Nebraska Wednesday afternoon.
Winter storm packs a punch in Greater Nebraska
City of North Platte declares snow alert
North Platte Public Schools cancels classes Thursday