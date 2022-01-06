Task force formed to set odor baseline

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - As Sustainable Beef LLC prepares to secure the proper permits to break ground, Mayor Brandon Kelliher wants to be proactive when it comes to pin-pointing odor.

It has been one of the top concerns for local residents since the project was first brought to light nearly one year ago.

The city council voted to enter into an agreement this week with Foulweather Consulting of Hansville, Washington to better detect industrial-type odors.

The agreement will help assist and train 4 to 5 city employees in buying and learning how to properly use the equipment.

Mayor Kelliher said the purpose of the odor task force is to establish an odor baseline to gather objective data for future odor-related complaints.

“Pretty much every issue that I’ve had, every complaint that I’ve had about potentially having a beef plant on that part of town has to do with the potential for bad odor,” said Kelliher. “This is a way to definitively say whether the odor is coming from the beef plant, a dog food plant, or a sewer lagoon, or whatever. This gives us accurate information so there isn’t subjectivity and there isn’t debate. What we do with it maybe that’s the decision from somebody ten years from now, who knows? But we will have the information and it will be accurate and it won’t be just someone’s opinion, that’s what I’m after.”

Kelliher said aside from odor, the temperature and wind will also be sampled indefinitely at different locations throughout the community.

The agreement will cost $6,000. The City hopes to start collecting data in March.

