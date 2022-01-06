Winter storm packs a punch in Greater Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The first snow storm of the year has arrived in Greater Nebraska. Thirteen counties are now under a winter storm warning.

The National Weather Service in North Platte is predicting 2 to 3 inches of snow with local higher amounts expected.

The fast-moving storm will also bring sub-zero temperatures temperatures with wind chills dipping down to -30 degrees.

North Platte Public Schools decided to cancel after-school activities on Wednesday and classes on Thursday.

The City of North Platte also issued a snow alert to give people advanced notice to move their vehicle for when a snow emergency is issued.

