Winter storm packs a punch in Greater Nebraska

The first snow storm of the year arrived in Greater Nebraska Wednesday afternoon.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The first snow storm of the year has arrived in Greater Nebraska. Thirteen counties are now under a winter storm warning.

The National Weather Service in North Platte is predicting 2 to 3 inches of snow with local higher amounts expected.

The fast-moving storm will also bring sub-zero temperatures temperatures with wind chills dipping down to -30 degrees.

READ MORE: Weather Alert Day through Thursday morning for snow and frigid wind chills

North Platte Public Schools decided to cancel after-school activities on Wednesday and classes on Thursday.

View full list of closings.

The City of North Platte also issued a snow alert to give people advanced notice to move their vehicle for when a snow emergency is issued.

NSP investigating fatal shooting in Kimball

