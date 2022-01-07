Inside the Program: Ogallala Bowling

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Ogallala bowling had a successful 2021-22 season before they even started practice. The young program is recently coming off a Class B Unified championship and now looks to add to the Indian trophy case.

Action is going full steam ahead and both the players and coach are having the time of their lives.

“We’ve been to a couple different tournaments. We had some duals and double duals. So far it’s been good. We’re learning a lot. We’re having a good time. It’s been a learning experience for everyone. I’ve got a lot of boys who are still bowling together and having fun. They’re kind of riding that high from being the champs. They’re just going with it. That momentum is definitely helping. My expectations are to have a good time. Have fun. Bowl good. I’m really trying to build this program and make it fun for everybody. If we happen to win a couple things along the way, that is wonderful.”

“Bowling was just something I like to do in my free time. So it’s fun to come here after school once in a while and stuff like that to go bowling. It’s just something to do after school. They’re all fun to be with. It’s exciting to be with them and stuff. I’d rather be with them than any other team.”

The team will be back to action on Saturday. The tournament will be held at Big Apple Fun Center in Kearney starting at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.