Lindsey’s Limelight: Sutherland Wrestling

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Sutherland Sailors Wrestling Team was slated to have a stellar season in 2021-2022, and they are doing just that. With their eyes set on the State Tournament at the end of the season in Omaha, they are doing everything they can to help themselves get there. Head Coach of the Sailors Ryan Mraz says that he’s grateful for the core group of Seniors he has to help lead the team. Mraz also added that it helps being able to wrestle good competition day in and day out at practice.

“We have a good group of Senior leaders. We take it one tournament at a time. We have really good teams out here like Mullen, they’re as good in the state as anybody else. We’re just trying to represent Western Nebraska as best we can. Our Seniors are really good partners they really help out with leadership. We’re wrestling the best in the state and we have a couple of kids that are rated and have medals so when you’re grinding against other kids that have state medals you practice a little bit tougher so it makes the meets a little bit easier for them when they’re going up against somebody that is of their same caliber in practice everyday,” explains Mraz.

Senior Matthew Bruns is doing what he can to help the team reach their goal of a State Title. Not only is he working hard on the wrestling mat to improve his craft, but he’s also doing what he can to help his younger teammates along.

“I’ve just been supporting them a lot, always watching them on the mat and giving them tips and always making sure they’re wrestling in the wrestling room just so they can experience having tough matches and they can use that knowledge on the mat when they’re actually wrestling,” says Bruns.

This year in some ways is a bit different for the Sailors Wrestling Team, they have a little bit of a larger team. And with a bigger teams brings more motivation and more competition.

“We’ve got a lot of wrestlers out this year and it’s really nice to have that many kids in the room, mix it up a little bit more than we have in the past we’ve only had like eight or nine kids so having twenty in here is a really nice change for us,” Mraz explains.

There are still some tournaments/ teams that the Sailors are still looking out for this season as they wrestle toward their goal of taking the mat in Omaha.

“The South Loup Tournament in Callaway, we see Plain View they’re the defending Champs until their beaten. Like I said again Mullen they’re awfully tough and they have a good team. They’re filling every weight class so we don’t want to underestimate them at all. And probably those two and we have some up and coming teams around here that are a class above that are always good competition,” Mraz says.

When it comes to what the team needs to do, or continue to do, to achieve their end of season goal Mraz says it’s all about doing what they’ve been doing. The Sailors look to finish out the season with the same strong effort they finished it with.

“We’re just gonna have to stay healthy, get our kids down to weight and really help try and fill out every weight class and put a solid effort into the district and see where we are from there but we’re just trying to do as well as we can up till districts and state and really hone in on this last part of the season,” Mraz explains.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.