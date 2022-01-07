New rules coming for Nebraska CDL drivers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles will begin enforcing a new federal rule in February that establishes new requirements for some Commercial Driver’s License applicants and CDL training providers.

The new rule from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration will require drivers seeking their first CDL or those applying to upgrade their CDL class to receive federally approved Entry Level Driver Training. The requirement only applies to new applicants. All drivers who hold a CDL issued before February 7, 2022, will be exempt from this requirement, unless they later choose to upgrade their CDL class or seek endorsements including passenger (P), school bus (S), and hazardous materials (H).

To receive ELDT, new applicants will have to receive the training from a FMCSA approved provider. Third party training providers who charge for ELDT training will need to be approved by the Nebraska DMV as an official Driver Training School. Companies or trainers who do not charge for training, such as companies that internally train their own employees, are exempt from the state requirement, but will still be subject to federal requirements.

Training providers who are required to become an approved Driver Training School should apply as soon as possible, as the approval process may take up to one month.

“This new rule will make a significant impact on those who want to obtain a CDL as well as CDL training providers,” said Sara O’Rourke, Administrator of the Driver Licensing Services Division. “It is important to remember that anyone who currently has a CDL will not be required to receive this training, unless they someday apply for an upgraded CDL class or a passenger (P), school bus (S), or hazardous materials (H) endorsement.”

More information about the new CDL training rules can be found on the Nebraska DMV’s website at dmv.nebraska.gov/dl/driver-training-and-testing or at the FMCSA’s website at tpr.fmcsa.dot.gov. Training providers who are required to become an approved Driver Training School should contact the Nebraska DMV directly at 402-471-3861.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.