Officers save elderly woman from house fire

Law enforcement in Lexington save elderly woman from house fire Thursday.
Law enforcement in Lexington save elderly woman from house fire Thursday.(Courtesty Photo)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lexington Volunteer Fire Department is praising the heroic moves from local law enforcement for saving the life of an elderly woman during a house fire Thursday.

Law enforcement were alerted of a house fire at 506 Oregon Trail at 11:55 a.m. Officers with the Lexington Police Department and Dawson County Sheriff’s Office spotted the woman in the dining room lying on the floor and immediately broke into the home through a back window to pull her out.

The woman suffered significant burns to the face and chest. She was transported to the hospital by Priority Medical Transport. No one else was home at the time. However, the family lost their dog in the fire who was in the back bedroom in his kennel.

Fire Chief Bo Berry said there was heavy smoke and flames coming out of the home when they arrived. The fire started in the living room and was caused by smoking while on oxygen.

Berry tells News 2 he can’t praise the officers enough for putting themselves in harms way without the proper equipment to save this woman’s life.

According to Berry, there were 400 house fires caused by smoking while on oxygen between 2017-19. Of those, 180 resulted in deaths.

Black Hills Energy, Nebraska Public Power District and the City of Lexington Street Department also assisted.

