Opportunity awaits as Huskers welcome No. 22 Hawkeyes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska women’s basketball team continues Big Ten Conference home action when the Huskers play host to No. 22/21 Iowa on Sunday in Lincoln.

The game between the Huskers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) and the Hawkeyes (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten) is set for 1 p.m. (CT) at Pinnacle Bank Arena with tickets available at Huskers.com, by calling 1-800-8-BIG-RED or on game day at the arena box office.

Sloane Martin and Christy Winters Scott will have the television call on FS1 while Matt Coatney and Jeff Griesch will provide the call for the Huskers Radio Network (B107.3 FM, Lincoln; ESPN 590 AM, Omaha), Huskers.com and the Huskers App.

The Huskers will be shooting for their second straight win over an Associated Press Top 25 opponent, following a resounding 79-58 victory over No. 8 Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.

Freshman Alexis Markowski, who was making her first career start in place of an injured Bella Cravens (ankle sprain), erupted for a career-high 20 points to go along with seven rebounds to help the Huskers match their largest victory margin ever against a top-10 opponent (also 21 vs. Oklahoma State, 88-67, Feb. 3, 2010).

Jaz Shelley, who was mentioned by ESPN.com (Jan. 6) as the No. 2 transfer in the nation so far this, added her fourth double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds against the Wolverines. Fellow Australian Isabelle Bourne (11 points) and second-team All-Big Ten guard Sam Haiby (10 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals) gave Nebraska four players in double figures against Michigan.

Allison Weidner (7), Kendall Coley (7) and Annika Stewart (6) provided strong contributions off the bench for the Big Red, who continue to get outstanding play from the bench.

Stewart (6.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg) and Coley (3.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg) both have strong connections to the Iowa programs as their older sisters, Hannah Stewart and Chase Coley, were teammates at Iowa from 2015-16 to 2017-18.

Iowa comes to Lincoln looking to bounce back from a 77-69 home loss to Northwestern on Thursday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year Caitilin Clark had 30 points and All-Big Ten teammate Monika Czinano added 20 in the loss.

