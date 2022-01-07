Sandhills/Thedford falls at home to South Loup

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Sandhills/Thedford Knights came into their match up with the South Loup Bobcats looking to snap their six game losing streak at home and move to 4-6 on the season. The South Loup Bobcats came into the match up on a three game win streak and were hoping to keep their momentum going to improve to 6-4 on the year.

At the half the Knights trailed the Bobcats 18-4 and were hoping to get things turned around in the second half. But, it’s the Bobcats who get things going first when Abby Stallbaumer finds Ava Pandorf for the layup.

The Knights will respond with a basket from Charlsie Teahon. And Sandhills/Thedford looks to keep that momentum going with a shot from Karley Haake as they try and close the gap.

However, the Bobcats not letting up as Taylor Ross connects with Megan Donegan down the court putting two more points on the board for South Loup.

South Loup will go on to win this one on the road at Sandhills/Thedford by a score of 47-33. The Bobcats will improve to 6-4 for the season while the Knights fall to 4-5. The Knights will be back in action Friday December 7th at home against Sutherland. The Bobcats will return to action Saturday December 8th on the road at Bertrand.

