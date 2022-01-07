Sandhills/Thedford picks up a close win at home over South Loup

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Sandhills/Thedford Knights looking to get things started off on the right foot in their first game of the new year against the South Loup Bobcats. The Knights having lost their last game to Ravenna had a 4-4 record on the season, while South Loup got a win in their last game against Hershey also had a 4-4 record so far. One team would walk away from this one over .500.

It’s the Bobcats who get things started early in the first period when Trey Connell finds Cache Gracey under the hoop for two.

But the Knights respond when Dane Pokorny gets one himself and gets the Knights on the board to tie things up.

But here come the Bobcats, Lance Jones is going to find Gracey all the way down the court and South Loup reclaims the lead.

Sandhills/Thedford has an answer though, Brady Dahlberg finds Drew McIntosh and he’ll tie things up in the first period.

In a close game the Knights will win this one at home 59-54. Sandhills/Thedford will improve to 5-4 on the season while South Loup drops to 4-5. The Knights will be back in action Friday December 7th at home against Sutherland. And the Bobcats return to action Saturday December 8th on the road in Bertrand.

