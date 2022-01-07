Advertisement

Sunny to partly cloudy and warmer Friday into Saturday with a slight cooldown Sunday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- After a bitter cold and snowy last couple of days, temperatures are on the rebound for this weekend coming up. Our temperatures Friday morning started in the single digits into the 20s with clear to partly cloudy conditions with a slight breeze with wind speeds at 5 to 10 mph.

Cold temperatures to start the day Friday
Cold temperatures to start the day Friday(Andre Brooks)

During the day on Friday, temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid 40s with sunny to partly cloudy conditions with winds of 5 to 15 mph from the south and west. No rain or snow is expected for the day Friday.

Closer to average conditions returning to Greater Nebraska
Closer to average conditions returning to Greater Nebraska(Andre Brooks)

During the day on Saturday, temperatures will be on the increase into the upper 30s to mid 40s because of an area of high pressure moving towards the east, allowing for warmer air to sneak into the viewing area. For our Sunday, temperatures take a sligh dive near average due to a cold front movign through Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s on Sunday with dry conditions to continue. Conditions warm up during the following work week with no rain or snow chances in sight.

Nice and average to above average conditions for our weekend
Nice and average to above average conditions for our weekend(Andre Brooks)

