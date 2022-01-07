Advertisement

Texas quarterback Casey Thompson transfers to Nebraska

Casey Thompson
Casey Thompson(Brett Baker/KOLN)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After starting his college football career at Texas, Casey Thompson plans to transfer to Nebraska. The 6′1, dual-threat quarterback announced his commitment to the Huskers on Friday. Thompson visited Lincoln on Wednesday.

Thompson started 10 games for the Longhorns in 2021. He completed 185 passes for 2,421 yards and 24 touchdowns. Thompson will come to Nebraska with two years of eligibility remaining. The Oklahoma City native also considered Auburn, Missouri, and Oklahoma as transfer options.

Thompson has played in 19 games over his college career and won the Longhorns starting QB job during his junior campaign.

At Nebraska, Thompson joins Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg as the only scholarship quarterbacks on the roster. Four-year starting QB Adrian Martinez left the program in December and will finish his college career at Kansas State.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

January 6 is El Día de Los Reyes Magos or Three Kings' Day and is celebrated by Christians...
Celebrate Three Kings’ Day with a Rosca de Reyes
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
North Platte City Council voted Tuesday to establish a odor task force to set an odor baseline.
Task force formed to set odor baseline

Latest News

Huskers tangle with No. 10 Michigan State
The Nebraska women's basketball team exits the court after an overtime loss against Ohio State...
Huskers tip home Big Ten play with No. 8 Wolverines
New Big Ten policy: No more automatic forfeit if teams can’t compete due to COVID
Kelly Hunter
Hunter promoted to assistant coach for Nebraska Volleyball team