Advertisement

Chilly and partly cloudy Saturday night with a average and sunny to partly cloudy Sunday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-During the afternoon hours on Saturday, temperatures were in the upper 30s to mid 40s with sunny to partly conditions. Winds were breezy with the speeds at 5 to 15 mph and coming out of the north and west.

Cool conditions for the afternoon Saturday
Cool conditions for the afternoon Saturday(Andre Brooks)

During the evening and overnight Saturday, temperatures are going to dip into the low to mid 10s with clear to partly cloudy conditions to remain. Winds will continue to be around the speeds of 5 to 15 mph. This is due to the passage of a cold front moving through the area Saturday afternoon into evening.

Chilly overnight lows for Greater Nebraska
Chilly overnight lows for Greater Nebraska(Andre Brooks)

During the day on Sunday, temperatures will cool slightly to around average this time of year with temperatures climbing into the mid to upeer 30s with sunny to mostly sunny conditions with winds around 5 to 10 mph.

Clear and beautiful conditions for the day Sunday
Clear and beautiful conditions for the day Sunday(Andre Brooks)

The conditions for the beginning of the work week will slightly change, mainly due to the temperatures. Temperatures will be above average this time of year with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. This is due to an area of high pressure dominating the weather pattern. Little to no precipitation expected this week due to this area of high pressure.

High pressure taking charge this upcoming week
High pressure taking charge this upcoming week(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
New rules coming for Nebraska CDL drivers
Casey Thompson
Texas quarterback Casey Thompson transfers to Nebraska
Law enforcement in Lexington save elderly woman from house fire Thursday.
Officers save elderly woman from house fire
January 6 is El Día de Los Reyes Magos or Three Kings' Day and is celebrated by Christians...
Celebrate Three Kings’ Day with a Rosca de Reyes

Latest News

KNOP FORECAST MAP 1-6-2022
Gradually back to a warm, dry, and sunny pattern
Nice and average to above average conditions for our weekend
Sunny to partly cloudy and warmer Friday into Saturday with a slight cooldown Sunday
Overcast skies to remain throughout the day Thursday with cold conditions
Cold and cloudy conditions for the day Thursday, warming up for the day Friday
Winter Weather Alerts that are currently in effect
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Snow and Frigid Temperatures