Friday Night Sports Hero: Keali Florea

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week’s Friday Night Sports Hero features a three sport athlete from Stapleton High School, Keali Florea. Keali has been active in Volleyball, Basketball and Track throughout her years at Stapleton. Keali says that being an active part of her school and community has always been like second nature to her.

“I have just always been active my parents are pretty active here, so they kinda push that towards me to kinda stay active in my school and in my community. And I’ve really taken that personally like I’ve always tried to be a leader in all my sports and just have fun with them and don’t try to stress out on them too much,” says Florea.

Head Coach of the Mavericks Girl’s Basketball Team, Meka Melvin says when it comes to being a leader they don’t come much better than Keali.

“She is very supportive of her teammates. She’s very encouraging. She’s like a ball of energy when anyone gets down she brings them back up. She really tries to make sure everyone is doing their best, trying hard and if they’re a little confused she’s right there to help them out and she’s a big leader that way. She plays quite a bit and it’s really cool this chemistry my whole team has and she helps with that chemistry. They’re so encouraging of each other and push each other to be better,” explains Melvin.

While Keali enjoys playing all of her sports, she says there’s just something special about being apart of this basketball team. And that something special is being apart of something greater than just herself.

“It’s up there. I definitely have found a joy playing with the team instead of doing track individually and stuff. And it’s just fun when you have a good group of girls around you all the time,” says Florea.

And with every athlete there will be tough times. And when Keali hits those bumps in the road she leans on her teammates, family and teachers to be her motivation.

“Just the support from all these girls, my coaches, my family, my teachers understanding. That’s what’s so nice about this small school is that most of them have had kids or them themselves have had been student athletes and they understand the struggles. So, they try to make sure that you are their priority other than just your school work or just your time on the floor,” explains Florea.

Melvin says that at the end of the season when Keali’s time on the team has come to a close there will be very big shoes to fill in the seasons to come.

“Her hustle, she’s one of the hardest workers we have and it’s funny like I said she’s not afraid to hit the floor, she’s not real big, she’s a pretty tiny little thing but she’ll hit the floor and she’ll pop right back up and she’s ready to go again. And having someone that works that hard day in and day out through injuries as well is pretty cool,” says. Melvin.

Best of luck to Keali with the rest of her Senior season and with all her future endeavors.

