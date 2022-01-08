Advertisement

Gothenburg girls win over McCook, 52-43

By Marresa Burke
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -On Jan. 7, the Gothenburg Swedes faced the McCook Bison. Gothenburg held onto their lead for a majority of the game, but the lady bison would not give up easily. The Gothenburg girls worked together to top the Bison but there were a few standouts during the game. Lady Swede Aubrey O’hare had strong showmanship on defense and offense. Lady Swede Ava Weyers was raining threes from left and right.

Going into the final quarter, the game got stiffer as Gothenburg was only up by five points.

Final Score: Gothenburg 52 – McCook 43

