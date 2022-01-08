McCook boys top Gothenburg, 52-32

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -On Jan. 7, the Gothenburg Swedes took on the McCook Bison. The Gothenburg boys didn’t have as much momentum as the Lady Swedes. Both boy teams did not score until three minutes into the first period. Afterward, it took Gothenburg until the second period to get on the board. McCook was already up eleven points. The McCook boys made fast breaks down the court and demonstrated strong plays on defense leading them to the win.

Final Score: McCook 52 –Gothenburg 32

