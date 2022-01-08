Advertisement

Roundup: St. Pat’s and Hershey get sweeps at home

By Colton Emswiler
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Irish and Panthers will head into the weekend in high spirits after strong home performances. St. Pat’s defeated Perkins County 64-35 in the girls game and then the boys bested the Plainsmen 68-45. Hershey got the better of rival Maxwell with the girls winning 65-27 and the boys getting a 53-37 victory of their own.

For the green and gold, three pointers were the big story. In the third period of both contests, the Irish could not be denied from downtown. Even their misses led to makes on the next possession. Perkins County even got a little magic thrown their way as the Plainsmen boys gave St. Pat’s a scare, even forcing a couple timeouts before the game got out of hand.

The Panthers boys entered Friday with an identical 2-7 record as their opponents, but the home team would be blessed with their third win, this time over the Wildcats.

Hershey will return to action Tuesday at Sutherland. St. Pat’s, Maxwell and Perkins County will all play on Saturday. The Irish host Cozad, the Wildcats will play at home against Overton and Perkins County will host the Sailors.

