Sandhills/Thedford gets a big win at home over Sutherland

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 5-4 Sandhills/Thedford Knights welcome the 0-6 Sutherland Sailors to town for a Friday Night match up. In their previous game the Knights got a close win at home over the South Loup Bobcats and were looking to make it a streak with a win over Sutherland. The Sailors looking to steady their ship and get their first win of the season over the Knights.

In the first period the Knights have the ball and Connor Cooksley finds Drew McIntosh outside the paint and he’ll hit a three.

Sutherland will answer when Jackson Sinsel finds Eathan Holm under the rim for the bucket and the Sailors get on the board. Knights still have a 5-2 lead.

Sandhills/Thedford with a response, McIntosh finds Kyle Cox inside the paint and the Knights add to the lead. 7-2 Knights midway through the first period.

The Knights will come away with a big 60-12 win at home over Sutherland. Sandhills/Thedford improves to 6-4 on the season while Sutherland falls to 0-7. The Knights are back in action Thursday December 13th on the road at Anselmo-Merna. The Sailors will return to action Saturday December 8th on the road at Perkins County.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.