Sandills/Thedford snaps seven game losing streak at home against Sutherland

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Sandhills/Thedford Knights welcome the Sutherland Sailors to town for the Friday Night matchup. The Knights are looking to snap their seven game losing streak at home and improve to 4-7 on the season. The Sailors also on a bit of a losing streak, having lost their last three, are hoping to steady the ship with a win.

Through the first quarter and a half the game went back and forth. Sandhill/Thedford’s Cylee Jameson passes to Brea Branic who takes it to the hole.

Then the sailors respond right away when Story Rasby connects with Cydnie Wilson under the net to give Sutherland the lead.

But then the Knights have an answer for that, Karley Haake finds Tenley Rasmussen to reclaim the lead once again.

Later in the game Sutherland’s Faith Stewart will hit a three to give the Sailors a 15-8 lead.

But, at the end of the second period Sandhill/Thedford’s Jameson will hit a three to give the Knights the lead and they will hold it for the rest of the game.

Sandhills/Thedford will snap their seven game losing streak tonight at home against Sutherland by a score of 61-42. Sandhills/Thedford will improve to 4-7 on the season, while Sutherland falls to 2-6. The Knights are back in action Thursday December 13th on the road at Anselmo-Merna. The Sailors return to action Saturday December 8th on the road at Perkins County.

