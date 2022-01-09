Eastern Nebraska eyed as location for proposed new prison

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The head of the state prison system says he’s considering six sites in eastern Nebraska near Omaha for a new prison.

The Omaha World-Herald reports the prison system on Friday announced possible locations in Douglas, Dodge, and Lancaster counties for a new 1,512-bed prison.

Nebraska lawmakers this year are deciding how to address overcrowding in state prisons. Corrections Director Scott Frakes in 2020 recommended building a new prison. He says the goal is to improve staff and inmate safety and not to imprison more people. Recent cost estimates put the price tag on a new prison at about $236 million.

