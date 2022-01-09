Inside the Program: Ogallala Girls Basketball

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Ogallala girls basketball team has opened up the year 4-7, but work ethic is far from the reason why. The squad has a mindset to improve each and everyday, some the players are buying into after Head Coach Chris Mestl preaches it to the athletes.

“In terms of the girls and the team, we’ve had a great year. They’ve been great to work with. We’ve been talking about growing from day one as we go through the season and they’ve done a great job about that. The expectations are to get better every night. We’re not going to get to where we want to be if we don’t get better. We’ve been doing that. We’ve been getting better. I like where our seniors are. They’re getting better every night. And as a team, we’re getting better. We keep trying to do more and more each night out. That’s our expectations. If we do that, we’ll be a better team at the end of the year and we can hopefully make a run at the end of the year.”

The Indians have three seniors on their roster and they look forward to closing out the year strong as well on top of taking pride in representing the orange and black during their high school careers.

“I think we’ve had a lot of growth and improvement on our team. We didn’t start out the greatest, but during our recent games, you can really see the growth and how much better we’ve gotten throughout the season. I like being a senior. I like kind of getting to be a leader and getting contol of everyone. It’s just a great environment. I love playing with other seniors. It’s great.”

“We started out a little rough, but we got a lot better. We’ve started to work as a team. Things are starting to click. I’ve definitely seen some improvement and I’m excited for the rest of the season. I have a lot of high expectaions for the season. We’ve got a lot of tough teams coming up, so it’s going to be a challenge but I think we’re all ready for the challenge.”

“Representing Ogallala is just a really big thing for me. I really love Ogallala and I Iove our teams. I love our drive. Every sport we play, we always work hard. We always give it everything we have. This team is really different because we’re all so close. We’ve all spent so much time together. We’ve really been growing our bond. Since we were really little, we’ve all been playing together and that’s what’s really making it a good team.”

