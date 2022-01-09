Inside the Program: Sutherland Wrestling

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Sutherland wrestling has had quite a bit of recent success. The upcoming state tournament could be historic for the Sailors as three medalist from last year return and hope to claim gold in their senior seasons.

Head Coach Ryan Mraz has seen all of his athletes grow from the beginning of their wrestling careers and feels there is one thing separating this team from the others.

“Probably just the senior leadership. These kids have been with us a long time and really put the core group there really put in their time and work in during the summer months. People don’t see how hard people like Sam and Jon have worked dueing the summer months to get ready during the season. They just want to put their stamp on it and hopefully bring some hardware back from Omaha this year.”

Those three medalists include seniors Samuel Foster, Jon Peterka and Hunter Cook. They couldn’t be more excited about what’s to come.

“It’s nice just going down to state and competing for the team and stuff. Just going down and showing what wrestling is all about. Having the community support you is nice. Just having everyone there cheering you on is nice. Practices are a grind. They’re tough. I just gotta grind through those. When a tournament comes around, they’re fun. They’re fun to wrestle your opponent and show your dominance over them and you just gotta think you’re not gonna get beat out there.”

“It’s good. We have a good group of seniors and a good group of freshman and kids in between there filling in every weight class. We’ve been doing really good so far this year. Just keep practicing and getting better every week and hopefully we can end in a championship.”

“Well the expectations should be high as everyone knows. We gotta do what we gotta do. It means a lot. It’s just everything is done different. You just gotta do everything the right way all the time.”

