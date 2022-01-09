Advertisement

Nicklin Hames to return in 2022

Hames returns for super senior season
Hames returns for super senior season
By Eddie Messel
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nicklin Hames will return to Husker volleyball in 2022. Her father Jason Hames announced the news on the “If You Can’t Handle the Heat” Podcast on Saturday.

“She’s definitely coming back,” said Hames. “The path is for her to go into a coaching role and I think she’ll be a different position as well.”

During her time at Nebraska as a setter Hames has 4,636 career assists and over 1,000 digs, to go along with 211 kills.

