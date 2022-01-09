Nicklin Hames to return in 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nicklin Hames will return to Husker volleyball in 2022. Her father Jason Hames announced the news on the “If You Can’t Handle the Heat” Podcast on Saturday.

“She’s definitely coming back,” said Hames. “The path is for her to go into a coaching role and I think she’ll be a different position as well.”

During her time at Nebraska as a setter Hames has 4,636 career assists and over 1,000 digs, to go along with 211 kills.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.