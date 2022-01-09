Advertisement

One dead, three injured after crash on I-80

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Westbound lanes along I-80 were closed for almost four hours following the deadly crash Saturday.

The driver of the white Hyundai, 76-year-old Timothy Flaherty, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three people were taken to Bergan Mercy.

Police say a white Hyundai was stopped on the north shoulder of I-80 west when a black Nissan struck the car from behind, causing the Hyundai to overturn.

The Nissan then swerved across multiple lanes hitting a black Jeep.

According to the release, the passenger of the Nissan is in stable but critical condition, the passenger of the Jeep has a non-life-threatening injury and the driver of the Nissan has felony charges pending.

Speed and alcohol are being investigated as factors in the crash.

Omaha Police and the Nebraska State Patrol reroute traffic to exit at 60th Street. All lanes of westbound I-80 reopened shortly after 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New rules coming for Nebraska CDL drivers
Trego Dugan currently operates in 42 locations throughout the country with over 30 employees...
Trego Dugan Aviation expands into FNBO
Friday Night Sports Hero: Keali Florea
Friday Night Sports Hero: Keali Florea
Allieu, 25, died in a car accident at 3:49 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 80 south of Ashland,...
UNK releases statement on death of 2021 graduate, football player Hinwa Allieu
Law enforcement in Lexington save elderly woman from house fire Thursday.
Officers save elderly woman from house fire

Latest News

Allieu, 25, died in a car accident at 3:49 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 80 south of Ashland,...
UNK releases statement on death of 2021 graduate, football player Hinwa Allieu
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, June...
Ricketts: Limit state spending, but OK to use pandemic cash
Eastern Nebraska eyed as location for proposed new prison
Trego Dugan currently operates in 42 locations throughout the country with over 30 employees...
Trego Dugan Aviation expands into FNBO