Advertisement

Ricketts: Limit state spending, but OK to use pandemic cash

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, June...
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, June 25, 2020, to update Nebraska's response to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)(Nati Harnik | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts will unveil a state budget proposal much like the other frugal spending plans he has introduced over the years, but this time he’ll have an extra $1 billion from the federal government to spend and plenty of people who want a cut.

The Republican governor says he’s OK using the federal pandemic money on one-time expenses, such as infrastructure and water projects, but he doesn’t support a big bump in spending of state tax dollars.

Nebraska’s current two-year state budget is projected to grow by an average of 1.8% annually, to around $9.78 billion by June 2023. Ricketts says he expects to “fine-tune” that budget but will oppose large spending increases.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New rules coming for Nebraska CDL drivers
Trego Dugan currently operates in 42 locations throughout the country with over 30 employees...
Trego Dugan Aviation expands into FNBO
Friday Night Sports Hero: Keali Florea
Friday Night Sports Hero: Keali Florea
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
Omicron explosion spurs nationwide breakdown of services
Law enforcement in Lexington save elderly woman from house fire Thursday.
Officers save elderly woman from house fire

Latest News

UNK releases statement on death of 2021 graduate, football player Hinwa Allieu
Eastern Nebraska eyed as location for proposed new prison
Trego Dugan currently operates in 42 locations throughout the country with over 30 employees...
Trego Dugan Aviation expands into FNBO
Clear and beautiful conditions for the day Sunday
Chilly and partly cloudy Saturday night with a average and sunny to partly cloudy Sunday