Scott Frost diagnosed with COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Husker Football Coach Scott Frost released a statement on Sunday saying that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

In the statement, which was posted on Twitter, Frost noted that he only has mild symptoms and will work remotely this week.

“Earlier today, I received a positive COVID-19 test result. Fortunately, I have only mild symptoms, am isolating at home, and will work remotely this week. Our coaching staff will do a great job managing the team as our players return to campus to start winter conditioning. I look forward to rejoining the team as soon as possible in accordance with health and safety protocols.”

