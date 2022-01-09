Advertisement

Scott Frost diagnosed with COVID-19

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Husker Football Coach Scott Frost released a statement on Sunday saying that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

In the statement, which was posted on Twitter, Frost noted that he only has mild symptoms and will work remotely this week.

