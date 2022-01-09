Trego Dugan Aviation expands into FNBO

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -A locally-owned aviation company is expanding into downtown North Platte. Trego Dugan Aviation’s headquarters has been located at the North Platte-Lee Bird Regional Airport for more than fifty years. Now, as the company continues growing in size and employees, they are seizing the opportunity to expand and partner with the First National Bank Omaha (FNBO) in North Platte.

“We are excited about it,” said Cory Johanson, Director of Commercial and Agribusiness at FNBO. “Trego Dugan and FNBO have been a part of this community for a long time. We have two family-owned businesses working together. It is a great opportunity for North Platte, the bank, and Trego Dugan.”

This expansion will enable Trego-Dugan to locate its corporate headquarters in downtown North Platte, which will be attractive to its current and future employees and potential business partners.

“This opportunity reaches young professionals who want to be closer and engage with the community,” said Johanson. “You have a locally owned business that employs people in North Platte and all over the country who are looking to expand. They wanted to make sure that expansion took place in North Platte. I think that is important to find ways to keep these companies.”

Trego Dugan currently operates in 42 locations throughout the country with over 30 employees locally and 1,800 employees across the country.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.